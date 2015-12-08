Amazing woman.
Amazing new hair. pic.twitter.com/N7jopKBibO— Luke Windsor (@lukejwindsor) December 8, 2015
Though Hermione — argh, we mean Emma Watson — wasn't the biggest fan of her character's 'do in the first Harry Potter film, now that the franchise is in the past she's able to exert more control over her hair. And she's been having plenty of fun with this free reign. She went super-short with a pixie cut back in 2010, but after growing it out, she's kept it at a moderately long length. That is, until now.
The actress' publicist took to Twitter to show off Emma's short, chic bob with the caption, "Amazing woman. Amazing new hair," accompanying an equally amazing side shot of her tousled style (and maybe a lighter dye job?). But a tweet from last week, which includes an image of Emma with what appears to be a shorter cut, leads us to believe that the 25-year-old and her new hair have managed to fly below the radar of media outlets everywhere for a whole week. Gasp.
The star clearly has mysterious invisible-cloak powers, along with the ability to make groundbreaking speeches at the United Nations. Our only question is, what can't she do?!
