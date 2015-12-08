Kourtney Kardashian's App Is Here

For those hungering for a Kourtney Kardashian app and website, the wait is over.
The single mom of three, also known as the most down-to-earth Kardashian, posted a video to her brand-new website explaining what users can expect from her new app, which is called, simply, "Kourt."
“Hey, guys, welcome to my app. Mine is definitely going to be different from my sisters’. I’m going to share the things I’m passionate about, like interior design, and share some recipes with you guys; style and beauty. I’m a mom of three so you’re definitely going to get insight into my mom life,” Kardashian says in voiceover.
She’ll have some catching up to do in terms of drawing power. Her sister Kim apparently made $43.4 million in a single quarter last year with her mobile game. And Kylie’s app is dominating the iTunes charts.
Kourtney hopes to set herself apart from her sisters by dropping most of a week’s worth of content in a single go, “so you can dive in when YOU have the time!” The strategy seems targeted at mothers, who are less likely to be constantly checking for updates and more likely to spend targeted time browsing while their kids are asleep.
The app is free to download with a $2.99/month subscription fee from both the Android and Apple app stores.
Maybe the app will be an outlet for Scott Disick-related rage? Or maybe for her son to show off his style moves. We just want to know what was going on with Kris calling Scott “the love of her life.”
