In the photo Kourtney shared on Instagram, Reign appears wearing a pair of perfectly distressed jeans, some little black boots, and a very tiny Yeezus shirt in honor of West's most recent album. Turns out, North isn't the only stylish baby in the Kardashian clan.But Reign, who celebrates his first birthday on December 14, isn't just showing off his rock-star look, he's also strumming on an acoustic guitar. Or, more accurately, he's doing a bit of finger picking. Maybe uncle Kanye will have a new jam-session partner in a couple of years. They always do seem to grow up so fast.