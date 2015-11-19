North West Supports Aunt Khloé In The Cutest Photo You've Ever Seen

Are you ready for some cuteness? We sincerely hope you are, because it's comin' at ya. Khloé Kardashian's book Strong Looks Better Naked was released earlier this month. It's an encapsulation of where Khloé is in her life right now. She's on what she calls a health journey, so she combines diet and exercise advice with candid moments that have more of a memoir feeling. Her fans have been providing a lot of positive feedback about the book on Twitter, but it looks like Khloé's two biggest fans might not even be literate yet. Here comes that aforementioned cuteness.
Earlier today, Khloé shared a photo of her two nieces, Penelope Disick and North West, on Instagram. In it, they're clutching her book and smiling excitedly. It's absolutely adorable. Look at their matching white tops — Penelope's peasant-style, and North's chunky-knit mock turtleneck. And their hair — Penelope's rocking a topknot, while North is letting her curls go natural in a half-up, half-down style.
"I can't stop smiling when I look at this photo! I love my little ladies!! They were so excited and kept screaming 'KoKo!' 'KoKo!' North calls me 'KoKo Loco,'" Khloé wrote in the caption.
Seriously, are you still breathing? We are not. Those faces! That joy! KoKo Loco!
OPENER IMAGE: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Kanye West Yeezy.
