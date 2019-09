Could You Tell The Difference Between The Quran & The Bible?

Two recent terror attacks by people claiming allegiance to the Islamic State group — in Paris and in San Bernardino, CA — have put many people around the world on edge. And though some have called for interfaith dialogue following the attacks, some of the fear over ISIS has unfortunately translated into Islamophobia. So how do you combat people's erroneous perception of an entire religion? For one duo, the answer was simple: by pranking them.Two Dutch pranksters who call themselves Dit Is Normaal — which translates as "This Is Normal" — asked members of the public to offer their views on several of the "shocking" verses from the Quran. There's just one catch: They're actually using passages from the Bible."Muslims have been accused of following a faith that has no place in our Western culture," the duo say at the beginning of the video they posted on their YouTube channel. "What about Christianity, a religion that has influenced our culture greatly?"The pair disguise a Bible as the Quran, and highlight the most "shocking verses that are in general contrast with our Western norms and values."Some of those verses include:"If you do not obey Me, but act with hostility against Me…you will eat the flesh of your sons and the flesh of your daughters." (Leviticus)"If a man lies with a male…they shall surely be put to death." (Leviticus)After being read these passages, which, keep in mind, they were told are from the Quran, the people in the video are appalled.