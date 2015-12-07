Could You Tell The Difference Between The Quran & The Bible?

Two recent terror attacks by people claiming allegiance to the Islamic State group — in Paris and in San Bernardino, CA — have put many people around the world on edge. And though some have called for interfaith dialogue following the attacks, some of the fear over ISIS has unfortunately translated into Islamophobia. So how do you combat people's erroneous perception of an entire religion? For one duo, the answer was simple: by pranking them.
Two Dutch pranksters who call themselves Dit Is Normaal — which translates as "This Is Normal" — asked members of the public to offer their views on several of the "shocking" verses from the Quran. There's just one catch: They're actually using passages from the Bible.
"Muslims have been accused of following a faith that has no place in our Western culture," the duo say at the beginning of the video they posted on their YouTube channel. "What about Christianity, a religion that has influenced our culture greatly?"
The pair disguise a Bible as the Quran, and highlight the most "shocking verses that are in general contrast with our Western norms and values."
Some of those verses include:
"If you do not obey Me, but act with hostility against Me…you will eat the flesh of your sons and the flesh of your daughters." (Leviticus)
"If a man lies with a male…they shall surely be put to death." (Leviticus)
After being read these passages, which, keep in mind, they were told are from the Quran, the people in the video are appalled.
One woman tells the duo, "To me, this sounds like they want to oppress you and force you to believe what they believe."
One girls says, "Cutting off people's hands…I mean, apparently that's just the way they are."
When the people were asked how the book compares to the Bible, one man said the Bible is "a lot less harsh and a bit more peaceful."
Another says, "The story in the Bible is told very differently," while a woman says of Muslims, "The world is changing and I think they should have to adapt to it."
The best part of the video is when it's revealed to the participants that they've actually been listening to passages from the Bible. Most of them can't believe it.
"It's all just prejudice, really," one person admits. "I always try not to be prejudiced myself, but apparently I already am. It's just something you do unconsciously."
You can watch the entire video below.
