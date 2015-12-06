There's no doubt about it: 2015 was an epic year for girl power.
From Viola Davis' incredible Emmys speech to Misty Copeland breaking down of barriers in the dance world and Amy Schumer challenging gender stereotypes, there have been countless women who made their mark this year. So it should be no surprise that GoldieBlox brought its marketing A-game to a new video that celebrates 2015's girl power moments.
In the new video, released on YouTube last week, a slew of mini-celebrities celebrate all of the accomplishments of women in 2015.
There's a mini Viola Davis, rocking her natural hair and holding up her Emmy, above.
A super cute ballerina plays Misty Copeland, who became the first African-American principal dancer at the American Ballet Theater:
Let's not forget the tiny Hillary Clinton, taking care of business as the future president:
There's an adorable Amy Schumer doppelgänger trying to contour, with hilarious results:
There's a tiny Ruth Bader Ginsberg eating a wedding cake with a same-sex couple:
One little girl plays the role of soccer superstar Abby Wambach, who later pops up in the video:
And this darling duo channels their inner Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj à la the "Feeling Myself" video:
The entire video features commentary from tiny British superstar Sophia Grace, with Fifth Harmony's "Worth It" in the background. And while the little celebrities are adorable, the message is powerful. Mini Amy Schumer holds up a sign that read #ILooksLikeAComedian. Software engineer Isis Anchalee shows up with a gaggle of little girls who hold signs reading #ILookLikeAnEngineer. And the small Beyoncé holds a sign that says #ILookLikeAnEntrepreneur.
GoldieBlox masters smart, feminist marketing. It made waves with its 2013 campaign, featuring little girls building a Rube Goldberg machine and rocking out to the Beastie Boys. And in 2014, it made another video with a conveyor belt of little girls who challenged gender roles.
GoldieBlox nails it again with this commercial, thanks in part to the amazing young actresses who pay awesome tributes to their girl-power heroes. You can watch the entire video, below.
Opener Image: Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX Shutterstock.
