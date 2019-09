Praise Yeezus: Kim Kardashian and Kayne West welcomed their second child to the world on Saturday morning and both mother and son are reportedly doing well. Now that we officially know Kardashian's complication-filled pregnancy with baby number two ended healthily and happily, we can move on to the most important follow-up question, maybe ever: What will Baby Boy West be named?We don't know what moniker North West's younger brother will be given just yet, but then again, neither does Kimye, reportedly: Kardashian told E! News , "I don't have names, which is so crazy. We just started talking about it, and that was the last thing for us last time. So I feel confident obviously that we'll figure it out."Lucky for her, the internet is here to help!Mere hours after Baby Kimye was born on Saturday morning, the name Easton West began trending on Twitter, reports Us Weekly . But don't give the Twittersphere too much credit for coming up with the directionally apropos name — Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres had a soft spot for the name Easton back in September. (Kanye was not similarly smitten with the moniker.)