We don't know what moniker North West's younger brother will be given just yet, but then again, neither does Kimye, reportedly: Kardashian told E! News, "I don't have names, which is so crazy. We just started talking about it, and that was the last thing for us last time. So I feel confident obviously that we'll figure it out."
Lucky for her, the internet is here to help!
Mere hours after Baby Kimye was born on Saturday morning, the name Easton West began trending on Twitter, reports Us Weekly. But don't give the Twittersphere too much credit for coming up with the directionally apropos name — Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres had a soft spot for the name Easton back in September. (Kanye was not similarly smitten with the moniker.)
RT if you guys think #KimAndKanye will name the baby #EastonWest https://t.co/GzTambhvxb pic.twitter.com/UhZhAqkraL— Shane Avery (@ShaneAvery) December 5, 2015
Others advocate for a young Wild Wild West. (Just think about baby Wild Wild and big sister North doing the Will Smith dance together.)
😂😂😂 RT @MikeElChingon Kim and Kanye should name their baby Wild Wild— Fire everybody (@Its_Reece) December 5, 2015
I feel like if Kim and Kanye really love Will Smith as much as I do then they would name their new baby Wild Wild— JamesVincentMcMorrow (@jamesvmcmorrow) December 6, 2015
Some think the couple should meet in the middle.
My mom would like to make a suggestion to #Kimye #BabyYeezus pool. She said he should be named "East Meets West." Middle name is Meets. 😑— lauren machado (@lastlolo) December 6, 2015
Second time's the charm?
If Kim and Kanye name their next kid North West again, we can comfortably refer to the two as One Direction.— Cameron Dallas (@thenikhilkapur) December 6, 2015
Names can be complete sentences, too.
Everyone on Twitter like Kim and Kanye should name their kid "The Sun Rises In The East But Sets in the"— Nelson Lin (@NelsonLinsanity) December 5, 2015
Grandma Kris Jenner was reportedly "counting on" them naming the baby South, but some Twitter users just aren't having that.
"I bet Kim and Kanye will name their baby South Wes--" pic.twitter.com/SxM9cYWH4n— TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) December 5, 2015
Perhaps Coolio, but with a K?
can kim and kanye pull a benidorm and name their baby coolio
maybe with a K so it keeps the kardashian trademark— andrea ;o (@transIucentIy) December 5, 2015
And we can't help but be a little partial to this Friends-inspired suggestion.
Congrats Kim and Kanye. Please name the baby Pheebo. pic.twitter.com/BV2oXB0ACZ— Soutrik (@SoutrikDebnath) December 5, 2015
We truly cannot wait to find out what delightfully honest new mama Kim has in store for baby number two. Whatever the new name may be, its unveiling will surely be nothing short of spectacular.
At the hospital with Kim and Kanye - pic.twitter.com/BVf70ocU2E— Brian Rappaport (@BRappy55) December 5, 2015