We are excited to finally congratulate Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the birth of their baby boy! Now, we're counting down the seconds until he becomes our next obsession, just like big sister North West. Will the newest West get as much attention as Nori — from his family and the media? Or will he suffer from the waning interest all second children complain of?
Before the tabloids start making up stories about sibling rivalry, baby diva demands, and "post-baby body" worries, we're going to take a minute to celebrate the best of what Mama Kim has done as a parent thus far. Not only has she given the world the next generation's most promising fashionista, she's also been extremely honest about the joys and difficulties of parenting. And she's possibly even more honest about how much she kinda hates being pregnant.
Let's look back at some of her best quotes about being a mom and coo at some of our favorite photos of North. Welcome to your krazy world, Baby West!
