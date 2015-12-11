It's no secret that the internet is in love with Dominique Ansel, the pastry chef who changed the Instagram game with the Cronut, the cookie shot, and burrata ice cream. His latest creation? The Cinnamon Spun Roll, one long strip of dough that gets folded over and over, resulting in a decadent, Applejack-frosted treat. It's basically winter in one bite.
R29's Lucie Fink was able to experience the magic firsthand, donning an apron to learn how to create a cinnamon roll herself. First, she cut thin slices of the cinnamon-layered dough before baking it, dunking it in a French toast-like batter, and finishing it off in the oven. The final flourish? An Applejack brandy frosting. Yes, that's right: Applejack. Brandy. Frosting.Of course, we don't all have a crazy pastry machine and the skills to whip up the perfect cinnamon roll dough all the time. But, we can mimic Ansel's incredibly easy Applejack brandy frosting.
The sweets savant shared his recipe, so go ahead and give it a try. Our suggestion: Throw it on some easy-bake cinnamon rolls, use it to ice a chocolate cake, or even make boozy cupcakes. (You don't need us to tell you to just eat it with a spoon.)
Applejack Brandy Frosting
Ingredients
3 3/4 cups confectioner’s sugar (1 standard 1 lb box)
2 large egg whites
1 1/2 tbsp Applejack brandy
1/2 tbsp lemon juice
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl. Beat until smooth, using a whisk or an electric mixer. To enjoy, drizzle the icing onto dessert of your choice, or spread on with a spatula, and serve.
