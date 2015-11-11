Cronut creator Dominique Ansel continues to improve desserts you wouldn't dream could be improved. Take the cinnamon roll: doughy, glazed for the perfect sugar rush, the scent able to simultaneously inspire memories of Sunday mornings at home and Friday nights at the mall.
But Ansel has risen to the challenge of building a better bun. He's dubbed it the "Cinnamon Spun Roll," and described it in an Instagram post, which includes a slow-motion video. Per the description, the bun is, "a long strip of dough rolled together like a spool of yarn, twice baked (once after soaking in a spiced custard) and topped with #AppleJack #frosting."
To guarantee yourself this unique cinnamon experience, you can pre-order a bun for pick-up for $4.50. The treat will only be available through the end of the year, though. After that, it's back to standing next to Cinnabon, breathing deeply and remembering what once was.
