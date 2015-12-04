With her new song "Used To Love You," Gwen Stefani is putting it all out there and opening up about her divorce from husband Gavin Rossdale. And from the looks of it, she's taking the same approach with her live performances.
When she hit the Tonight Show stage on Thursday, Stefani showed she had moved on, but hadn't forgotten, getting emotional as she sang lines like, "I thought I was the best thing that ever happened to you."
With host Jimmy Fallon's band, The Roots playing backup, Stefani commanded the stage with a raw performance that had her fighting off tears as she said, "I don't know why I cry." Looking chic in a one-shouldered white jumpsuit, she showed us that it's okay to be sad and confused after a breakup. Especially when it leads to a song like this.
In a recent radio interview, Stefani said she wished it didn't take a divorce to come up with this new song. "I wish it didn't happen," she said. "I wish that all this wasn't happening. But at the same time, I feel like it was part of my life journey."
Perhaps what Stefani is trying to say is: don't feel bad for her. Especially since she's already moving on with her new guy and fellow The Voice judge, Blake Shelton, who she loves. Ish.
