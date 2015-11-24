Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's reps admitted the singers are an official item earlier this month. So now we know they not only like each other, they like like each other. But does that mean there's love in the air?
From the sound of a conversation Stefani had recently with ET, the answer to that question is definitively: maybe.
The "Used To Love You" singer, alongside The Voice colleague Adam Levine, was asked to name some things she feels thankful about for her co-hosts — in keeping with the upcoming Turkey Day spirit.
"Fuck Blake. I've known Blake for too long. Blake's just my buddy," Levine joked to the interviewer, after gushing about Pharrell Williams. "I'm just kidding. I love you, Blake! Kinda. Ish."
Then, things got a little interesting when Stefani spoke into the mic and said: "I love you too, Blake. Ish."
Levine immediately started giggling and pointed out to Stefani that she had probably just gotten herself into a little bit of trouble. "Context," he reminded the No Doubt front woman, who only laughed. Watch the clip of The Voice coaches on the subjects of love and appreciation below.
