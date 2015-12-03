Yesterday, Miley Cyrus shared a semi-festive photo of herself on Instagram, holding up a pretty bomb Bill Murray-themed holiday sweater. (It says "Murray Christmas" along the bottom, in honor of the actor's Netflix special, in which Cyrus appears — for more on that, check out our coverage. And it goes without saying that the sweater would be an awesome gift for your dad or anyone, really.)
But it's what the singer wrote in the caption that stopped us in our tracks for a second. "#averymurraychristmas @netflix #fuckyeahbillmurray," she hashtagged the post. Oh, and she also added "#mylastredcarpet." Wait a minute. What does that mean?!!
She can't actually be done with red carpets forever, right? Who will provide off-kilter comic relief and turn Tinseltown events into a platform for social issues? Who will wear a chandelier as a skirt, or channel the sartorial equivalent of a stick of Fruit Stripe gum? This simply cannot be. We're panicking here, guys.
Then again, maybe she just means for 2015. You never know with this one.
OPENER IMAGE: Gregory Pace/REX Shutterstock.
