Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In December

The holidays cometh early this year with a splendor of gifts from the kind folks over at Netflix. Hurray! We're pleased to see a host of family Christmas classics on deck, from the critically acclaimed Christmas Wedding Baby (2014) to the heartwarming Black Mirror “White Christmas” episode (2014). Just kidding! The roster of quality holiday films coming to streaming next month is, surprisingly, slim to nonexistent.
But before allowing your seasonal streaming spirits to get crushed, though, you can thank goodness for Bill Murray. His much-anticipated musical comedy A Very Murray Christmas premieres on December 4. Co-written and directed by Sofia Coppola, the film — an homage to the variety shows of yesteryear — boasts an estimable ensemble cast, including George Clooney, Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Miley Cyrus, Michael Cera, Jenny Lewis, and Chris Rock.
