If you had recently dated Justin Bieber, you might be inclined for your next mate to be a little bit older and a little bit wiser, no? So, you can't fault his ex Selena Gomez for telling the U.K. edition of InStyle that she wouldn't mind dating a more seasoned gentleman. The only problem? "I feel like I look 16 sometimes, which is a bummer because I would love to date older guys."
Gomez, who is but 23-years-old, also admitted that she wouldn't turn down the advances of fellow pop sensation Zayn Malik. When asked about her relationship (or non-relationship) with Malik, Gomez told the magazine, "If he had asked me out on a date, I would be seen with him. Just kidding, but not kidding." (Of course, in light of the Gigi Hadid news, Gomez might have to hold out for that older man, after all.)
So Malik may not be the mature mate she's looking for, but there's a good chance they share the same feelings on how bizarre it is to date as a celebrity. "It's hard and I'm weirded out by the idea that a guy has Googled me before we meet, and that has happened," Gomez told the mag.
Still, Gomez has the best possible ally in the world of high-profile romances: her pal Taylor Swift. The singer-actress talked about her friendship with Swift, in which they counsel one another on matters of the heart. "I'll be like, 'I think I totally screwed up,' but Taylor says, 'Actually, you didn't,' and shows me how to make my mistakes into something great."
So, there you have it. Older men who aren't creepily obsessed with Spring Breakers or Googling Selena Gomez on the reg, you could be the talk of the T. Swift squad.
