This story was originally published on December 2, 2015.
On Wednesday, at least 14 people were killed and at least 14 more were injured in a mass shooting in San Bernardino, CA. The shooting took place at the Inland Regional Center, a social services facility that helps people with developmental disabilities. Police have not yet caught the suspected shooters. Sadly, the incident was one of hundreds of mass shootings the United States has seen this year. So far, there have been 352 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2015.
Just days ago, after Robert Lewis Dear attacked a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood clinic, the Washington Post published an in-depth look at mass shootings in the United States. The Post found that there had been 351 shootings in the 334 days of 2015. Wednesday's incident in California marks the 352nd mass shooting in the nation. For comparison, 2014 saw 336 mass shootings in the United States, according to the Mass Shooting Tracker, which the Post used in its report. Wednesday's shooting at the Inland Regional Center also comes just one day after the facility held its annual holiday party.
After the shooting on Wednesday, politicians were quick to offer words of support for those affected. Hillary Clinton tweeted, "I refuse to accept this as normal. We must take action to stop gun violence now."
President Obama, meanwhile, told CBS News that the United States has "a pattern now of mass shootings that has no parallel anywhere else in the world."
