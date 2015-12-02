Sanders also said that "bitter, vitriolic rhetoric can have serious, unintended consequences." It's not hard to understand what rhetoric the senator is referring to — in their attempts to defund Planned Parenthood, GOP politicians have made plenty of troubling remarks about the organization. And though most anti-abortion activists are nothing like reports of alleged shooter Dear, it's impossible to deny the connection between the issues.



"Now is not the time to continue a witch hunt for an organization that provides critical healthcare services, from reproductive health care to cancer screenings and preventative services to millions of Americans," Sanders said. Whatever your feelings on abortion, Sanders' point is an important one: Planned Parenthood provides many crucial benefits that have nothing to do with abortion, and it doesn't help anyone to make having access to those services more difficult.