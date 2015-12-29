Let's be honest: It doesn't exactly seem like Scott Disick has been gunning for Father of the Year over these last 12 months. But he's finishing out 2015 on a high note.
Kourtney Kardashian's ex posted a photo on his Instagram account this week of the former couple's daughter, Penelope, fast asleep. "Dream girl," he captioned the sweet picture.
Earlier this week, Kardashian shared a melancholy quote about sadness that may or may not have had something to do with the tumult between herself and Disick, which peaked early in 2015.
For her part, it seems as though Kris Jenner is still standing by her eldest daughter's former flame. "This is one of the true loves of my life," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch captioned an Instagram pic of herself and Scott. "Feel so blessed to have him as the baby daddy to my grandkids. You are amazing @letthelordbewithyou and I love you."
As for what's next for Disick and the famous family? We'll just have to wait and see in 2016.
