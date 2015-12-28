Chrissy Teigen has a very sweet message for husband John Legend on his 37th birthday, days after reminding the world that she is indeed married to the soulful singer. Her well wishes to her hubby are adorable, but also characteristically Chrissy. "Another year with you has flown by and I am so proud of what you've accomplished. Every year, I wonder how things can even get better but you always find a way," she posted on Instagram, alongside a glamorous shot from a photo shoot of the couple. She also heaped compliments on her man.
"Happy *37th* birthday to the most wonderful, hard-working, loving being I, and anyone who has ever met you, have ever known," Teigen wrote, before lovingly jabbing at his age. "We love you, my handsome old man."
And here comes the LOL-worthy line: "Also I'm sorry I thought you were 37 all year." So even couples as picture-perfect as Teigen and Legend slip up once in a while. The hilarious post has already scored over 235k likes in the five hours since it was posted. No doubt, forgetful spouses everywhere will be using this post to defend their own age gaffes.
Another year with you has flown by and I am so proud of what you've accomplished. Every year, I wonder how things can even get better but you always find a way. Happy *37th* birthday to the most wonderful, hard-working, loving being I, and anyone who has ever met you, have ever known. We love you, my handsome old man. Also I'm sorry I thought you were 37 all year.
