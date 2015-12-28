Chrissy Teigen Tells Off Twitter User Over Out-Of-Wedlock Pregnancy Dig

Word to the wise: If you're going to put Chrissy Teigen on blast, get your facts straight. A quick visit to Wikipedia should do the trick.
One Twitter user neglected to do that, prompting a scathing response from the supermodel mama-to-be. Here's what went down.
Apparently prompted by a CNN article about Teigen and husband (yes, husband) John Legend announcing that they're expecting a baby girl, a woman took to social media to call out the couple for, um, not being married. Clearly someone didn't get the memo that the pair tied the knot back in 2013.
"Doesn't anyone get married anymore before starting a family," the user, whose account appears to now be deactivated, tweeted to Teigen and Legend. She also added some fairly judgmental hashtags.
Teigen chose to let her fingers do the talking, posting a photo that not only showed off her wedding ring, but also her raised middle finger. Message received, loud and clear. Any other questions?
