25 Inspiring Quotes To Kick-Start 2016 (That You Haven't Heard A Million Times Already)

Nothing says "Happy New Year" like the annual Pinterest and Instagram blitz of stale inspirational quotes that look pretty in cursive. Even though they tend to be about as inspiring as an artistic rendering of your grocery list. You know, like, "Life isn't about finding yourself, it's about creating yourself." Or this unique gem: "Life isn't measured by how many breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away." Hey, whatever speaks to you, right?



But when you've heard a saying so many times that the only thing it inspires you to do is bash your head against a wall, it's time to find some new ones. So, we looked high and low to find a stock of fresh, empowering quotes that will spur you to be your best authentic self in the new year. Here are 25 fantastic quotes by kick-ass women — from Madonna and Lady Gaga to and Olivia Pope and Joan Rivers — to help you kick-start your 2016. We promise, you haven't heard them a million times before.



