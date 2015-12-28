This holiday season has proved to be a good one for shoppers (and procrastinators): The weirdly warm fall-like weather in much of the U.S. has lead retailers to offer sweeter deals and discounts to move sales. As a result, brands are getting more and more creative with their offerings. Fan favorite Everlane, the brand that prides itself on its "radical transparency," is no exception. The online-only retailer is slashing its prices a little differently this year, allowing shoppers to choose what to pay for their sensible basics — and by showing exactly where the money is going.
Until December 31, Everlane shoppers can choose from three discounted price tiers for brand staples, including the Wool Trench or the Nubuck Street Shoe, from its dedicated Choose Your Price shop. Each number reflects the cost of each product, an Everlane representative told Refinery29, as well as how much of it goes back to the company. (The lowest tier covers only production and shipping, meaning Everlane doesn't make anything off the sale, whereas the highest tier — which is still a slight reduction from the original price — means a higher profit.) Because this setup is still new, Everlane hasn't pulled data yet on the sale's success. However, certain sizes and items, such as the Modern Loafer, have already sold out, so, customers seem to be responding.
Despite the worrisome numbers for retailers, shoppers have not been deterred this season: A MasterCard Advisors report found U.S. retail sales from Black Friday to Christmas Eve were up 7.9% in 2015, with online purchases growing 20%. It's as good a time as any to stock up on the layers you haven't needed yet this season (but, alas, probably will soon enough).
