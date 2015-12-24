Story from Pop Culture

Chris Pratt, Russell Wilson & Ciara Spread Holiday Cheer At Seattle Hospital

Evette Dionne

Hanging out with our friend Chris Pratt. Thanks for being Strong Against Cancer!

Posted by Seattle Children's Hospital on Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Chris Pratt, Ciara, and Russell Wilson spread holiday cheer to some children that really needed a boost. The celebrity trio signed autographs and took photos with patients at Seattle’s Children’s Hospital yesterday.
In a super-sweet image shared on the Seattle Children’s Hospital’s Facebook page, Pratt is shown holding a toy version of Groot, the tree-like character played by Vin Diesel — squadmate to his Guardians of the Galaxy role, Star-Lord — as an adorable child touches his face.
This wasn’t the first visit to the facility for couple Ciara and Russell Wilson. Wilson, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, makes weekly hospital visits with his girlfriend. In partnership with Amazon, the couple came bearing gifts this week. In fact, every patient received a present from Ciara and Russell.
After their visit, Pratt took to Instagram to post photos. In one caption, he asked for everybody to “say a prayer for all those kids who don’t get to be at home for Xmas.”


