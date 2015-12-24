Had the most amazing day at @seattlechildrens hospital. Got to meet a ton of great kids and parents. Also got to spend some time with one of my personal role models @dangerusswilson and his lovely lady Ciara. I am truly living the dream. Say a prayer for all those kids who don't get to be at home for Xmas. #merryxmas #HappyHolidays Psalm 37:3–4 "Trust in the LORD, and do good. Dwell in the land, and enjoy safe pasture. Also delight yourself in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart.

