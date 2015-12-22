Jimmy Fallon has been getting into the holiday spirit with the help of the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Rashida Jones, and Will Ferrell, among other famous faces. But there's no one better suited to bring out The Tonight Show host's Christmas cheer quite like his family.
On Tuesday, Fallon shared an Instagram photo that featured him enjoying the sweetest of New York City treats with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, and their adorable daughters, Winnie and Frances. (Even sweeter? Their celebration also falls on Jimmy and Nancy's wedding anniversary. The couple wed on December 22, 2007.)
The Fallon-Juvonen clan stopped by the delectable and decadent restaurant Serendipity (well, Serendipity 3, to be exact) to indulge in its famous frozen-hot-chocolate dessert, named, aptly, the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate.
In fact, the dessert, like the shop itself, is so well-known and enjoyed by famous faces that it’s made appearances in movies including One Fine Day and, of course, Serendipity. At this point, the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate could be a guest on The Tonight Show.
Seriously, though, can we join Jimmy Fallon's brood? This looks like the most delightful (and delicious) holiday tradition ever.
