It's Black Friday! Are you sick of holiday music yet? Hopefully, you have at least another week before you've reached your threshold of Yuletide carols. But even before that happens, you now have a viable alternative to festive seasonal music, courtesy of Jimmy Fallon.
During Thursday's Tonight Show, Fallon expressed his love of holiday music, just as Rashida Jones stepped on the stage to share her faux-spontaneous idea that they change the words to popular songs to be about Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas.
The pair started off simply, rapping and singing Thanksgiving-themed versions of "Bad Blood," "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," "Hotling Bling" (our fave reference to the Butterball turkey hotline ever), and "Uptown Funk." A quick "Bills" covered Black Friday, and "Cheerleader" referenced inflatable deer decorations. "I Can't Feel My Face" featured some excellent dreidel-spinning. Then, as they began to rap Macklemore's "Downtown" turned into "North Pole," Queen Latifah stepped in. That's when Eric Nally, a.k.a. the guy who screeches "Downtown," turned things up a notch with a Christmas Spectacular-worthy entrance on a sleigh.
Now, we challenge you to go caroling with this medley all season long.
