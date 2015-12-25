10 Apps You'll Want To Download For Your New Apple TV

You just got a new toy for the living room this holiday season: The 2015 Apple TV. The redesigned remote control, improved user interface, and increased storage capacity all make it a good buy. But what makes it a great addition to your home? All the third party apps you can now download.
Unlike upgrading phones, where you've already got your favorite apps picked out, the Apple TV — the living room, really — is an entirely different experience for apps. The screen is huge. You've got a dedicated remote in lieu of a touchscreen. Will you want to use the same apps you do on your phone or tablet? Or will you want entirely new and different choices?
The short answer is a mix of both. And as for the "new and different," having spent two months with the new Apple TV, we can offer some solid recommendations that work well on your TV screen. Once you've got your Apple TV all set up — a process that only takes a few minutes as long as you've got an iPhone — head to the App Store and stock up with these titles.
