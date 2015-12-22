This Is What Classic Children's Books Would Look Like Today

We love our classic children's books, but we can get how today's kiddos might have a little trouble grasping some of the outdated concepts. Why didn't The Lonely Doll just go on Facebook? Surely the kid from Freckle Juice could have found a better beauty vlogging tutorial. Why isn't it called TTYL, Moon?
Perhaps the young ones should instead turn to Distractify's take on iconic children's books updated for 2015. Gone are quaint themes like duck crossings and determined train engines. The next generation might be more comfortable with duck lips, Instagram posts, text speak, and Pizza Rat. It's really just a matter of time before one of the Kardashian-Jenners comes out with a children's novel written entirely in Kimoji, right?
Until that apocalyptic moment comes, let's take a look at how our favorite books might have turned out.
