Rowan Blanchard is no stranger to speaking out against injustice. Earlier this month, the 14-year-old railed against the #AllLivesMatter movement, and she's also been an advocate on the subject of intersectional feminism. (Her two cents on that topic, by the way, are brilliant and worth a read .)Blanchard also isn't letting the little things — like being told to smile more — slide. The Girl Meets World actress posted a series of tweets on Sunday directly addressing Instagram users cajoling her to give the camera a grin."Plz stop telling me to smile on Instagram I'm going insaaannnneeee," she wrote. "I post on my Instagram what I like :) if I want to smile I will!! Nothing more than that. I wish people would stop reading into things," she added.And she didn't stop there. "I don't think people realize how rude and hurtful it can be to just see comments where people say 'Are you depressed?' when depression is a serious and personal thing that affects a ton of people. Funny how people think my Instagram means I'm depressed, yet when people who are actually depressed talk about their depression people make light of it and say that they are 'overreacting,'" she wrote across three additional tweets.