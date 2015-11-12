Is it too soon to launch a Rowan Blachard for president campaign? She still has more than 20 years to go before she's eligible, and she can't even vote, but the Girl Meets World star has some seriously strong stances.
This summer, the 14-year-old actress proved herself a force to be reckoned with when she shared an essay on intersectional feminism on social media. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Blanchard says the subsequent praise has been "humbling," but she hopes it will encourage her peers to speak out.
“I feel like we live in a world that, often, will kind of try and shut teenagers up, or kind of put them aside,” she told the magazine. “I feel like my thoughts and my opinions have always been very open, and they’ve always been very allowed, and I definitely want to encourage other teens to do the same and form their own opinions — even if they are the ones I disagree with.”
One of those opinions with which Blanchard would disagree? Using "All Lives Matter" as a rebuttal to the rising "Black Lives Matter" movement. Yesterday, Blanchard posted several tweets about racism, making clear that she has little time for people who don't take the issue seriously.
📷 #BLACKLIVESMATTER if you are going to comment “all lived matter” please unfollow me and attempt to... https://t.co/rI8JyJjo8G— Rowan Blanchard (@rowblanchard) November 12, 2015
Really, though. Can we get her in a debate with Donald Trump?
Watch the full interview over at Entertainment Weekly.
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/Rex Shutterstock.
