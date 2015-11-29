You can add Carey Mulligan to Team J Lawr. In a new interview about her film, Suffragette, with Deadline, the British actress praised Jennifer Lawrence for taking a stand for equal pay.
Last month, Lawrence wrote an essay calling out Hollywood for paying her less than her male costars on American Hustle. Though some critics accused the Oscar winner of making an unnecessary fuss given her still-substantial salary, Mulligan's view is that it's important to take on wage disparity at every level.
"I think it’s a good thing for someone like Jennifer to speak out; it means an awful lot to women," she told Deadline. "Sure, there’s been cynicism toward her speaking out and the fact that she makes a lot of money, but she is completely and selflessly rising above that. [The discrepancy] is inherently unfair and she has an enormous platform to speak out against it. Men in Hollywood look up to her because she is powerful. She’s using that platform to correct something that isn’t right. It’s a long overdue conversation and it’s admirable what she has done. This is an age-old issue that’s in every part of society."
The Shame star also singled out Lawrence's portrayal of Katniss Everdeen as an example of an inspiring female protagonist.
"What she does with that role is incredible in terms of the subject for young adults," she said. "For teenagers that character is an incredibly strong female role model."
Don't expect Mulligan to be signing on for any such blockbuster roles, though. She explained why superhero franchises hold no appeal.
"Those films have come my way in the past," she shared. "The style doesn’t appeal to me. The Marvel films — while I enjoy watching these movies — the material doesn’t speak to me. With these types of franchise films there’s always the conversation of starring in more than one film and I’m not interested in playing the same character in more than one film. What’s appealing to me is playing different characters."
Fair enough. Guess we'll have to scrap our dreams of Drive 2.
