It's hard to be the host. With a large crew of family and friends at your house, someone is bound to spill something — maybe even you.

There's a snail trail of gravy and cranberry sauce between everyone's plates, your brother's new girlfriend spilled good cabernet on your even better white tablecloth, and it looks as if someone tried to mash potatoes by rubbing them into your chintz seat cushion with their butt. Of course, it's up to you-know-who to clean it all up.

If you need a little help, we've rounded up some post-feasting cleaning hacks. Whether your issue is gravy gone amok or pans that take hours to clean, these insider tips will lighten the load. All you need is some water, salt, detergent, and dishwashing liquid, and a very large glass of wine to make the job more bearable.

