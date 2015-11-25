Americans will gather around their tables Thursday to give thanks for blessings large and small.
Although Thanksgiving as a holiday is uniquely American, the concept of giving thanks is not. And celebrations connected to the tradition are growing in popularity across the pond and beyond.
As feasters everywhere prepared to gorge themselves in the name of gratefulness, Refinery29 set out to get a taste of what people are thankful for across the world. And what we learned was this: despite all of the tragedy and heartbreak making headlines this month, there are a still lot of great things going on around the globe.
We found people from six continents walking across the Brooklyn Bridge on a sunny Monday and asked them to share with us what they're thankful for this year. The responses ranged from the perennial favorites of family and friends to major political wins. Click through to see their heartwarming answers. And don't forget to let us know what you're thankful for this year, too, with your comments.
