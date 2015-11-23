On Thanksgiving afternoon last year, I decided to stick the turkey in the oven to maximize counter space for the chopping, peeling, and stirring still to come. That was when I discovered, with horror, that the turkey and its flimsy disposable roasting pan did not fit in the oven of my London flat.



The thought of not being able to offer the main dish to the 10 guests arriving that evening was mortifying enough that I refused to accept the possibility of failure, so I gave the bird a mighty shove forward. Buttery raw vegetables that I’d placed in the bottom of the pan to add flavor to the gravy toppled onto the floor. The turkey himself listed perilously as I crouched in front of the oven trying to support the distended pan, not slip on the spilled vegetables, and not burn myself on the swinging oven door.



It crossed my mind that perhaps this is what I deserved for trying to celebrate Thanksgiving abroad.



I was born in London to American parents who moved here in 1980 and ended up staying for a decade before moving back to the States. Their first year in the U.K., they tried in vain to acquire ingredients for a proper American Thanksgiving — but, lamentably, the turkeys were all reserved to be butchered for Christmas.



More than three decades later, I was able to easily get most of what I needed. For one, the butcher didn’t even blink when I requested a “20-pounder,” though I probably should’ve given the weight in kilos. He even sold Ocean Spray cranberry sauce, which I greedily snapped up as though a whole horde of Americans was going to suddenly descend to swipe the cans from my hands. I obtained, at extortionate prices, Libby’s Pumpkin Puree. Great Britain’s fantastic dairy sector did not disappoint, and even improved upon, all the dairy that went into the food.