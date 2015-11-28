

So, can retailers make use of Body Lab’s technology to actually, you know, make clothes fit better? The problem, according to McDavid, is that “fit models are often chosen arbitrarily, and don’t actually reflect [a brand’s] average consumer’s body, let alone the range of shapes that exist within a target market. The average woman’s body in New York is not the same as Texas, or Tokyo.” The solution: taking “a lot” of 3-D scans of a particular population (say, everyone who bought a size medium at a particular retailer) and then creating 3-D body models for that specific group, McDavid says, so the retailer can know what a size-medium body truly looks like among that customer base.



Expect to see 3-D modeling integrated into your shopping experiences in the next two years. “Retail settings are perfect for scanning: You’re already changing in and out of clothes, and you have a private space,” McDavid says. “Adding in a quick spin in front of a tablet or stepping inside a booth lined with 3-D sensors is easy.” That data could translate to a souped-up e-comm experience with the same retailer, since your digital body model could by used by the retailer to customize the threads you’re browsing based on fit predictions (and inventory).



“It deepens the connection you have with a brand that actually understands your body; it makes it a conversation,” McDavid says. Having a strong relationship to a particular fashion label because its clothes really fit you — that’s precisely what retailers’ most profitable dreams are made of.

