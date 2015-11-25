Alessandra Ambrosio's New Haircut Is Giving Us Bob Envy

"It's sexy, it's rock 'n' roll, and it's definitely a haircut for someone who has had longer beach waves for a long time," Foye says. She notes Chrissie Hynde and Debbie Harry as her inspirations for the chop. "The word bob describes the line, but it's more of a rock 'n' roll length; it has shattered pieces and it's all about layers, layers, layers."



Want to score the cut at home? Foye suggests asking for a classic Vidal Sassoon bob that hits at the collarbone, with lots of choppy layers that are localized at the cheekbones and chin. "The bottom is a nice straight line, but above that, it's chaos," Foye says. Then, to style it at home, she recommends combing mousse through the roots before blowdrying for volume. You can add bends and curls if you want, but always finish with dry shampoo for texture and added body.



And what does Ambrosio think? "She loves it and is going to keep it," Foye says. "She keeps flipping it around like a little kid."

