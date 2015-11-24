Amy Schumer Thinks Your Engagement Photos Are Lame

We tend to agree with Amy Schumer on most things. For example, nothing good ever happens in a blackout. The Kardashians are rather dubious role models for little girls. And reading most women's magazines will leave you feeling like garbage. The woman is an unfiltered comedic force to be reckoned with; she drops truth bombs that would make most celebrities blush.
Comedy Central gave The Huffington Post an unaired skit from Season 3 of Inside Amy Schumer, in which she, alongside Girls star Jemima Kirke, obliterates engagement culture into tiny little laughable pieces. (Seriously, it's almost as good as her wedding shower bit.) The big takeaway: If you want to have a perfect engagement photo, be sure to hang out under a tree, never look at the camera, and have your partner carry you in at least one shot.
See for yourself in the video below:
While yes, it is hilarious, it also hits a little close to home. Does the low-key engagement even exist anymore? And if it's not thoroughly documented on Instagram, did it even happen?
