Amy Schumer is such a cultural force these days that it's baffling to think there was a time when Seth MacFarlane could get away with joking about having no idea who she was. (That was at the Comedy Central Roast of Charlie Sheen.)
The Emmy-winning comedian is likely to continue her winning streak this Saturday when HBO airs her latest stand-up special, Amy Schumer: Live At the Apollo at 10 p.m. She shot it over the summer at the hallowed Harlem theater, and Chris Rock (!) directed it.
"The special is me saying, 'Okay, I just got kind of thrust into Hollywood, and this was my experience of it, and a lot of it is about self-esteem,'" Schumer said in a Today show interview. "I feel like I kind of went underground, like I was doing a story on Hollywood. And, like, I'm coming out, like, okay, here's what's going on: No one's just naturally thin, everyone's starving."
Here's a look back at some of Schumer's best stand-up moments.
The Emmy-winning comedian is likely to continue her winning streak this Saturday when HBO airs her latest stand-up special, Amy Schumer: Live At the Apollo at 10 p.m. She shot it over the summer at the hallowed Harlem theater, and Chris Rock (!) directed it.
"The special is me saying, 'Okay, I just got kind of thrust into Hollywood, and this was my experience of it, and a lot of it is about self-esteem,'" Schumer said in a Today show interview. "I feel like I kind of went underground, like I was doing a story on Hollywood. And, like, I'm coming out, like, okay, here's what's going on: No one's just naturally thin, everyone's starving."
Here's a look back at some of Schumer's best stand-up moments.