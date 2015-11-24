Amy Schumer is such a cultural force these days that it's baffling to think there was a time when Seth MacFarlane could get away with joking about having no idea who she was. (That was at the Comedy Central Roast of Charlie Sheen... see slide two).



She's also divisive: In the past, she's been berated for taking mean jokes too far, while more recently, her debut feature film Trainwreck was accused of succumbing to the classic, Hollywood Happy Ending. The fact that we'd expect something more defiant from Amy is at least a testament to the fact that she's usually pretty badass when it comes to challenging the status quo. She's called bullshit on everything from celebrity role models to the porn industry.



To celebrate a standout year for the American comic, here's a look back at some of Schumer's best stand-up moments.

