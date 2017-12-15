Awesome Holiday Gifts That Give Back To Worthy Causes

The holidays are often a season for giving, not just to friends and family but also to people in need.
Some gifts allow you to check both those gift-wrapped boxes at once.
Whether you give a donation to a nonprofit in a friend's name or pick up a trinket crafted by artisans in developing countries, there is no shortage of options for presents with social impact. As if a gift that gives twice wasn't enough of a draw, these items are often one-of-a-kind or released in limited qualities. (Read: a perfect idea for that friend who has everything.)
An added bonus? Research shows giving to charity helps you feel good, too. So go ahead and add a few items to your shopping list for an extra perk this holiday season.
Click through for a collection of awesome gifts that give back to causes and communities around the globe.
No matter who you're shopping for, or what your budget is, Refinery29 has all the holiday picks you need right here.