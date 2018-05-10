This New Home Store Gives 50% Of Every Purchase To A Cause Of Your Choice

Buyer’s remorse is no joke. It can feel like a bad hangover that won’t go away until you finally return the purchase that’s haunting you. While we may never be able to completely avoid that familiar, gnawing feeling of regret that comes with an ill-advised shopping trip, there's a new online retailer that may be able to greatly reduce how often we feel it by offering nothing but responsibly-sourced everyday essentials and giving to great causes. Today, Boon Supply Co. launched with the goal to "benefit consumers and worthy causes alike."
Founder Lily Kanter has long been known for her cool-yet-casual aesthetic, churning out high-quality home decor and furniture under the brand Serena & Lily, which she co-founded with fellow designer Serena Dugan. But this time, she's marrying her knack for design with her passion for philanthropy.
Boon Supply gives 50% of every purchase to a good cause that you, the consumer, get to choose. Current organizations supported by the company include the GO Campaign, Futures Without Violence, and BYkids, but customers can also start fundraisers for any cause they'd like by submitting an organization's name along with a description, length of time, and fundraising goal. Once the registration process is completely, you'll be given a code, which you can then share with friends or on social media. Others can shop to benefit your fundraiser by inputting that code at checkout.
And shopping is exactly what they — and you — will likely want to do. Boon Supply offers over 200 home essentials, from kitchen tools and home storage solutions to gardening supplies and reusable grocery bags. Each responsibly-sourced item is practical, which means you'll hopefully never experience the aforementioned regret that accompanies purchases you don't end up using. Plus, almost all of the product offered costs under $25. The brand also guarantees two- to six-day shipping, so there won't be a long wait before you can put your purchases to good use.
