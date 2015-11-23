Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello tied the knot this weekend at a beautiful ceremony at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, FL. While the bride shared tons of photos of the extravagant nuptials (and the wild wedding weekend leading up to it) on Instagram, there are certain moments that can't quite be captured in a still — the couple's first dance as husband and wife being one of them.
Well, a guest at the wedding caught the sweet moment on video Sunday and shared a short clip on YouTube. The actors' song of choice? Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight," of course. Vergara and her new hubs danced to the classic while family and friends looked on. Set against a backdrop of fuchsia flowers and a live band, the picture-perfect newlyweds glided across the dance floor, gazing lovingly into each other's eyes, with Vergara's stunning Zuhair Murad gown twirling perfectly behind her. And the princess and her werewolf prince lived happily ever... Oh, sorry. Got lost in a fairy tale for a second there.
OPENER IMAGE: Picture Perfect/REX Shutterstock.
