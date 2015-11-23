Gwen Stefani's performance at the 2015 American Music Awards on Sunday night was likely a bittersweet moment for the artist. Her emotional new song "Used To Love You" exposed raw nerves after a recent split with her husband of 13 years, rocker Gavin Rossdale. But she also has the support of her new boyfriend and co-star on The Voice, country crooner Blake Shelton.
Even though Shelton wasn't in attendance at the AMAs, he was clearly watching from home to cheer Stefani on, and before her performance (which got an awesome and nostalgia-heavy introduction from Clueless stars Alicia Silverstone and Jeremy Sisto) posted to Twitter, "Prepare for greatness."
Shelton's support didn't end there on social media. When a fan posted that "I thought her performance was the best of show fabulous," he couldn't help but concur with her thoughts on Stefani's powerful number. The star simply wrote back, "Agreed..."
Check out both tweets/signs of affection from Shelton to Stefani below:
