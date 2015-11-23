Cher and Elton on the AMAs stage! No, not that Cher and Elton...the other iconic Cher and Elton.
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic comedy classic, Clueless co-stars Alicia Silverstone and Jeremy Sisto had the privilege of introducing fellow '90s staple Gwen Stefani ("Just a Girl," the classic track by her band, No Doubt, can be heard in Clueless, though sadly, it's not featured on the beloved soundtrack) and her new song, "Used to Love You."
Though their appearance was brief, Silverstone told the raucous AMA crowd that she was "proud to be part of Amy Heckerling's film" and Sisto recollected how cool it was to have "an up-and-coming" group like No Doubt as a part of their movie history.
At one point, Sisto seemed to get emotional about Stefani's impending performance, the nostalgia of it all, or that he's still missing that Cranberries CD.
As if we'd miss the opportunity to watch this moment again:
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic comedy classic, Clueless co-stars Alicia Silverstone and Jeremy Sisto had the privilege of introducing fellow '90s staple Gwen Stefani ("Just a Girl," the classic track by her band, No Doubt, can be heard in Clueless, though sadly, it's not featured on the beloved soundtrack) and her new song, "Used to Love You."
Though their appearance was brief, Silverstone told the raucous AMA crowd that she was "proud to be part of Amy Heckerling's film" and Sisto recollected how cool it was to have "an up-and-coming" group like No Doubt as a part of their movie history.
At one point, Sisto seemed to get emotional about Stefani's impending performance, the nostalgia of it all, or that he's still missing that Cranberries CD.
As if we'd miss the opportunity to watch this moment again:
Advertisement