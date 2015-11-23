The 16 Best Celebrity Instagrams From The AMAs

Sure, the 2015 American Music Awards brought us some great moments. But so many of them were only available on Instagram.



It's where loads of celebrities went to show off their awards show looks, including the night's hosts, Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez. Some offered a peek at the process it took to reach peak glam, like Demi Lovato and Ellie Goulding. While others, like Ariana Grande, thanked their fans with candid shots just moments after the ceremony ended.



One thing is for sure, though, they all managed to show the world what kind of party it was missing. This was especially true of Meek Mill, who seemed way too pre-occupied with his girlfriend Nicki Minaj to care about anything else.



Check out these Instas from the AMAs and try not to get a bad case of FOMO. Obviously, no one will blame you if that's not possible.





