6 Apps You Need For Stress-Free Holiday Travel

We have one mantra for this week’s return of holiday travel: Remain. Calm. News stations love to scare us this time of year, with footage of check-in lines as long as the runway and weather delays stranding hopeful travelers. But we’re keeping our chins up and our phones filled with apps that can take on the travel madness.



Whether your travel plans include air time, the open road, or just a walk down the block, these apps will prepare you for the most effortless of trips. From a travel planner that sources the best deals to the smartest little navigator your phone has ever met to an airport concierge that’ll help you wait out delays in style, these apps will leave you enjoying the journey almost as much as the destination. (Well, maybe if the journey also included your sister’s famous spiked hot chocolate.)



Ready to go? Download these apps and head into the season of gratitude thankful for tech that improves your travel experience in countless ways — or at least six. Traffic and flight delays, consider yourselves defeated.