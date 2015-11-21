Almost 75 years in the making… #WonderWoman is underway. pic.twitter.com/jCa0qRzuW8— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) November 21, 2015
Hey, look! Wonder Woman got some (more) clothes!
While the corseted ensemble worn by Gal Gadot in next year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice seems designed to appeal to every straight man's sexpot fantasy, the first official photo from the standalone Wonder Woman film is much more conservative. Don't worry — she still looks totally badass.
Due out on June 23, 2017, Wonder Woman will see Gadot reprising the famous superhero role. The actress herself shared a photo from the set, which shows her in full-on warrior mode. We can spy Big Ben in the background, but there's nary a sliver of cleavage. Progress!
Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, and David Thewlis (cough, Professor Lupin, cough) will join Gadot in the huge Warner Bros. blockbuster. In the meantime, we'll just have to make do with Supergirl and Jessica Jones. Let's hear it for the
