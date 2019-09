*This award is fake and made up. Wright just wins bragging rights.

By now, YouTube counts the views at 2.5 million, which is quite a lot for a little pie review. But thanks to some major singing chops — snippets of "If You Only Knew" and "On My Own" — the review goes from casual to flat-out hilarious. One bite in? Wright is singing riffs in praise of its deliciousness.Turns out, this singing review was so convincing, Walmart (which carries the pie) has sold out — and people are hawking them on eBay for $45 . They were to be sold at $4 each, the Post reports.So while yes, cats are adorable, we're going to have to hand the Winner of the Internet Award* to James Wright. Thanks to his ridiculous video, Walmart sold a #PattiPie every second during a 72-hour peak period. Wright even got a call from Patti LaBelle herself!“She kept thanking me, and she kept telling me how much she loved me, and she just kept telling me to be me,” Wright told The Washington Post . “She was like, ‘Boy, you can sang!’” In the meantime, can anyone confirm that these pies are delicious? We might need to make a Walmart run.