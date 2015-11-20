A lot of really great videos, and some weird tidbits, hit the internet this week: a Pastafarian became the second person to wear a colander on her head for her driver's license photo. Jennifer Lawrence danced with Jimmy Fallon. And just today, Joseph Gordon-Levitt put on some lipstick and lip-synced to Janet Jackson (it is glorious).
But a question remains: Who actually won the internet this week? The contenders: cats being terrified by cucumbers, or Patti LaBelle's pies (a dessert so good it made one reviewer sing).
Let's review: First, the cat video. Yes, there are hundreds of cat videos a day, but this one (courtesy of Huffington Post) was a supercut of all the times felines jumped — literally — when they were confronted by surprise cucumbers. Sound weird? It is — but it's also hilarious.
As of this writing, the cat-meets-cucumber video has 1.5 million views on YouTube. Which, it turns out, is nothing compared to this amazing, ridiculous Patti LaBelle sweet potato pie review, posted by James Wright.
By now, YouTube counts the views at 2.5 million, which is quite a lot for a little pie review. But thanks to some major singing chops — snippets of "If You Only Knew" and "On My Own" — the review goes from casual to flat-out hilarious. One bite in? Wright is singing riffs in praise of its deliciousness.
Turns out, this singing review was so convincing, Walmart (which carries the pie) has sold out — and people are hawking them on eBay for $45. They were to be sold at $4 each, the Post reports.
So while yes, cats are adorable, we're going to have to hand the Winner of the Internet Award* to James Wright. Thanks to his ridiculous video, Walmart sold a #PattiPie every second during a 72-hour peak period. Wright even got a call from Patti LaBelle herself!
“She kept thanking me, and she kept telling me how much she loved me, and she just kept telling me to be me,” Wright told The Washington Post. “She was like, ‘Boy, you can sang!’” In the meantime, can anyone confirm that these pies are delicious? We might need to make a Walmart run.
*This award is fake and made up. Wright just wins bragging rights.
