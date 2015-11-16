So, why are cats so frightened of cucumbers? That's a question for science that — to our knowledge — has not yet been answered. But we tend to think it has less to do with a hatred of green veggies, and more with the fact that kitties are just not expecting an unclassified oblong object to suddenly enter their field of vision.



One thing's for sure, though. Humans: If you want to see your cat jump sky-high all of a sudden, set a cuke on the floor while her back is turned. And please, don't forget to bust out the camera and share your 'fraidy-cat vids with the world.





OPENER IMAGE: Angel Sallade/REX Shutterstock.