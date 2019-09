Gigi Hadid can’t keep herself out of the news lately, as the Real Housewives daughter follows up her Victoria’s Secret runway turn with a steamy Vogue shoot featuring her locking lips with easy-on-the-eyes Irishman Domhnall Gleeson.Hadid appears in the shoot as a bit of a femme fatale, modeling Gucci dresses and Zimmermann bikinis as she kisses Gleeson. Iconic photographer Mario Testino captured the pair on location in Porto, Portugal.Gleeson, appearing in both Brooklyn and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, looks beyond chic in his single-button white suit. Realistically, there’s no way this is more than a magazine kiss, but they kind of make a cute couple don’t they?