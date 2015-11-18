Gigi Hadid can’t keep herself out of the news lately, as the Real Housewives daughter follows up her Victoria’s Secret runway turn with a steamy Vogue shoot featuring her locking lips with easy-on-the-eyes Irishman Domhnall Gleeson.
Hadid appears in the shoot as a bit of a femme fatale, modeling Gucci dresses and Zimmermann bikinis as she kisses Gleeson. Iconic photographer Mario Testino captured the pair on location in Porto, Portugal.
Gleeson, appearing in both Brooklyn and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, looks beyond chic in his single-button white suit. Realistically, there’s no way this is more than a magazine kiss, but they kind of make a cute couple don’t they?
Testino has shot Hadid a few times, notably in a towel alongside Cody Simpson. She’s also appeared in Vogue in a shoot with bestie Kendall Jenner and as a member of the new Brat Pack with Justin Bieber and Jenner.
Honestly, we can’t get enough of Gigi. She’s chic, she’s playful, and she doesn’t take herself too seriously. She brings such great energy to every shoot. The camera clearly loves her.
Meanwhile, the cover star for next month’s issue of Vogue is Jennifer Lawrence, who herself has made news with her revealing interview.
