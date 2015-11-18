The Lamar Odom saga had a bittersweet turn today as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West visited their brother-in-law in the hospital. The former Lakers standout got a nice surprise when the couple brought their daughter, North, along for the visit.
It was among the first times that Odom has seen North, as well as the first time that Kanye has come to visit him in the hospital.
The family visited with Odom for a few hours Sunday afternoon, according to E! News. While there were no pictures of the visit itself, Kim posted one of North in a camo jacket earlier today.
CAMO CUTIE https://t.co/VAOK4y3bcM pic.twitter.com/6OK5RQkO73— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 18, 2015
While the outpouring of support for Odom from the Kardashian clan is amazing, his saga continues to be hard to watch for fans from his playing days. Kimye’s visit is especially heartening after an interview with Ryan Seacrest in which Khloe Kardashian, still married to Odom, said that his recovery will take “at least a year.”
Khloe has done everything anyone could have expected of her and more, including calling off her divorce from Odom and throwing her husband a private birthday party.
Odom can use all the support he can get as he’s reportedly having trouble recognizing faces after suffering an estimated 12 strokes while unconscious in a legal Nevada brothel.
We're hoping that Lamar gets better ahead of schedule so he can go back to the days when his major problem was a gigantic candy addiction. Get well soon, Lamar.
